Detroit Heavyweight Icewear Vezzo Joins Chicago Duo, The Lil People, for New Anthem, “Tesla Stocks
The Lil People, consisting of Chicago rappers Weasel Sims and Jae Haze, have been dropping loosies over the last month as they prepare to drop their Randemic 2 project. Today, the duo return with a hard-hitting banger titled “Tesla Stocks,” featuring Detroit rap veteran, Icewear Vezzo. With booming production courtesy of Mike Jaxx, the trio exchange vividly braggadocious rhymes about streetlife and running up the bag. “Do this with no effort/ And I got mo’ better/ I still be flexing on these n***** like a pro-wrestler,” Vezzo raps.thisis50.com
Comments / 0