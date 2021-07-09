Detroit Heavyweight Icewear Vezzo Joins Chicago Duo, The Lil People, for New Anthem, “Tesla Stocks

Elijah Sy otherwise known as “Lijah$y” has been living in Baltimore, Maryland for over 20 years now, but many don’t know that he’s originally from Dakar, Senegal. He’s had a passion for music ever since he can remember. Lijah started off writing poems when he was six years old but never thought of pursuing a music career. Years down the line, In highschool he would start to work on his craft. He ultimately began to take music more seriously creating rap songs and rapping on beats. He’s came a long way since his high school days. Some of his biggest inspirations are notable artist like Tupac, G Herbo, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black and many more. He says if it wasn’t for them he wouldn’t be making music today.