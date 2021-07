SHIRLEY — It’s Monday, and Kelly Fields and Jack Driesbach are at church, bagging cookies. The men place the zip-lock bags they fill in a round green plastic tub, down the table from a row of grocery-style plastic bags. When the next car pulls up in the parking lot of Shirley-Wilkinson Community United Methodist Church, they and other volunteers want to be ready to slide a square takeout box holding taco meat, chips and fixings into one of the bags. Then they’ll add the cookies and carry the meal to a waiting car.