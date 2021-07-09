Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey called up to Team USA for exhibition games
There’s another Detroit Piston on USA Basketball's top team, at least for the next week. Saddiq Bey was reportedly elevated from the USA Basketball Select Team — think the Washington Generals to the Olympic team’s Harlem Globetrotters — on Friday ahead of Team USA beginning exhibition play Saturday. The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to report it. Bey joins fellow Piston Jerami Grant on the top squad. Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart is also on the Select Team.www.freep.com
