Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey called up to Team USA for exhibition games

Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s another Detroit Piston on USA Basketball's top team, at least for the next week. Saddiq Bey was reportedly elevated from the USA Basketball Select Team — think the Washington Generals to the Olympic team’s Harlem Globetrotters — on Friday ahead of Team USA beginning exhibition play Saturday. The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to report it. Bey joins fellow Piston Jerami Grant on the top squad. Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart is also on the Select Team.

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Usa Basketball#Usa Basketball#The Washington Generals#Athletic#The Select Team#The Nba Finals#Villanova#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBARealGM

Saddiq Bey, Darius Garland, Keldon Johnson Promoted To Team USA

Saddiq Bey, Darius Garland, and Keldon Johnson were promoted from the Select Team to Team USA for five exhibition games starting on Saturday. With three national team players currently in the NBA Finals, their spot would be filled by one of Bey, Garland, or Johnson should they be unable to play in the Olympics.
NBAchatsports.com

Bey chosen for 2021 USA Select Basketball Team

Saddiq Bey continues to be recognized for his play. After an impressive NBA rookie season with the Detroit Pistons, where he earned first team All-Rookie honors, Bey was chosen for the Team USA Select Team. He was one of 17 players to make the roster, announced by Team USA Basketball...
NBAchatsports.com

Saddiq Bey elevated to Team USA, at least temporarily

Saddiq Bey was one of three players elevated from the USA Select Team to Team USA along to fill in for players who are still playing in the NBA Finals. While it’s likely the honor is only temporary, it’s a sign that Bey, despite just concluding his rookie season, plays winning basketball on both ends of the floor.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saddiq Bey was surprised to earn invite to USA Basketball camp

Detroit Pistons guard Saddiq Bey on Tuesday called the experience of participating with the USA Basketball select team very beneficial for his development. Bey, who was named to the NBA All-Rookie first team, was among 17 players named to the select team that opened training camp this week in Las Vegas, Nevada. The select team is practicing and scrimmaging daily to prepare the U.S. national team for the Olympics.
NBASacramento Bee

Pistons’ Saddiq Bey looks forward to opportunity to raise game as part of Select Team

DETROIT — Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is going to have some good stories to tell about how he spent his summer off from the NBA. He didn’t exactly take a break from basketball; instead; he was picked for the USA Basketball Select Team, which will practice and scrimmage with Team USA in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics at the end of the month.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Erik Spoelstra has high praise for Bey and Stewart

Erik Spoelstra is one of the better and more successful coaches in the NBA right now. Some of his success is owed to LeBron James, while Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey can credit LeBron with his lack of playoff success. Regardless of how Spoelstra achieved greatness, it’s always nice to...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Olympics: Grant and Bey are fine; Team USA not so much

The Detroit Pistons’ Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey made their debuts with Team USA. They did not do badly, but the team did. It was very exciting for Detroit Pistons fans to see two of its players, Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey, playing for the USA’s Olympic basketball team. The first two games were also exciting, but they were not suppose to be.
NBAchatsports.com

Pistons get good news, bad news from Team USA on rookies Bey, Stewart

It’s a little bit of good news and some not-so-good news for the Pistons players connected to Team USA and the Select Team that is preparing them for the Olympics this month. Saddiq Bey, who was on the developmental Select Team, is being promoted temporarily to Team USA, according to...
NBANBC Sports

Bey, Garland headline Select Team members playing with Team USA in exhibitions

Three members of the final USA Basketball men’s roster competing in the Tokyo Olympics are still busy with their day jobs — the Suns’ Devin Booker, and the Bucks’ Khris Middelton and Jrue Holiday are all playing in the NBA Finals. When that ends, they will all board a charter flight to Japan to wear the USA jersey.
NBApistonpowered.com

Two Detroit Pistons in the starting five could solve Team USA’s problems

After exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia, it is becoming increasingly clear that whatever Team USA is doing is just not working. There are too many egos to juggle and not enough role players to play efficient team basketball. Team USA is not a team, it is a collection of superstars who want to be “the guy” in a group with no one to do the dirty work, which is why they need to turn to the Detroit Pistons.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich’s Quote About Bradley Beal Is Going Viral

Gregg Popovich has been tasked with trying to lead Team USA men’s basketball to gold this summer. Such a quest should be made easier, thanks to the expected contributions from Wizards star Bradley Beal. Popovich hasn’t been around Beal too often throughout his coaching career. After all, Popovich coaches in...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy