Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Favela was Rainbow Six Siege's most hated map, now it's coming to Ranked

By Morgan Park
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rainbow Six Siege's most historically disliked map will be among the first to make the jump from casual play to the Ranked map pool in an upcoming patch. Favela, a highly destructible map added back in 2016, received a complete rework in Siege's recent North Star update. The map update was intended to be a "casual rework" only for Quick Play, but Ubisoft is now confident the map is balanced enough for Siege's most competitive mode.

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Siege#Rainbow Six Siege#Ranked#Test Server#Coming To Live Servers#Morgan Park Morgan#Fps#Warzone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Ubisoft
Related
Video GamesNME

Tachanka and other operators get a balance pass in ‘Rainbow Six Siege’

Fan favourite Rainbow Six Siege operator Tachanka is getting a host of changes in the next update for Year 6 Season 2, alongside a handful of other operators. The Year 6 Season 2.2 update to Rainbow Six Siege is making balance changes to a few operators, and Ubisoft has detailed the changes in a designer’s notes post, with Tachanka, Alibi, Frost, and Zofia all getting updates and nerfs.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Hunt: Showdown's new map is now available on test servers

Hunt: Showdown is getting its first new map in three years. Called DeSalle, it's available on test servers now, and there's a new trailer showing its various compounds below. DeSalle has an autumnal theme, and is set across a "decayed urban sprawl" including a prison, church, bank and a saloon, alongside industrial and farming regions. Crytek also say it's more vertical than their other, swampier maps, allowing players to climb areas to reach higher ground.
Video GamesNME

‘Rainbow Six Siege’ audio bugs will be fixed in next update

Ubisoft has confirmed that it will address several audio bugs in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege that have supposedly been around for a good couple of years. As brought to light by professional Rainbow Six Siege esports player Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen at the end of June, the reported bug that was said to be plaguing the competitive scene allowed for “dropping hatches, vaulting, and ripping C4 and [gre]nades” silently in-game, making the bug ripe for abuse in competitive play.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Hunter's Arena Legends Coming to PlayStation Now?

Is Hunter's Arena: Legends coming to PlayStation Now?. Hunter's Arena Legends is a battle royale that will have players fight against 30-players. The game is set in ancient Asia with Hunters assembled around the world to stop ancient monsters that reappeared back causing cause and confusion throughout the lands. Is...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Outbreak skins return to Rainbow Six Siege, some outraged over pricing

The skin collection from the Outbreak event in Rainbow Six Siege, which debuted during 2018’s Operation Chimera, has returned to the in-game shop. Items are purchasable with both real-world money and the in-game currency, renown. Rather than glee, however, the Siege community has had a mixed reaction to the return...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Rainbow Six Siege devs are revamping the reworked Tachanka

Lord Tachanka is not quite the meme he once was, but even after the long-awaited Tachanka rework, he’s still among the least popular and least winning Rainbow Six Siege operators. He’s not yet in line for another full rework, but the devs still have some pretty substantial buffs in mind for our lord.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege PC Download free full game for windows

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege PC Download free full game for windows. A tactical shooter game, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft, the publisher, released the game for PC users on December 1, 2015. The game features a variety of graphics. These graphics can enhance the game experience. It also allows you to play in multiple modes. Each mode is designed to provide a different kind of entertainment content. It is possible to play it on 16 different maps. These maps can be divided into two seasons.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

PC gaming's coolest cockpits

Whether I'm stomping across a battlefield in a mech or pirouetting through space in a starship, I love a good videogame cockpit. There's something wonderfully physical about seeing the craft you're strapped into. You feel like you're actually in command of a weighty, powerful machine, rather than just a disembodied camera floating in the air. And PC gaming is especially rich with amazingly detailed, immersive cockpits of all kinds. Here are some of the best. And yes, the driver's cab of a train is a cockpit. Don't @ me.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Offers $40 of Bonus Content for Rainbow Six Siege Players

It’s no secret that Rainbow Six Extraction is heavily based on Rainbow Six Siege – after all, the very concept was born from the success of the Outbreak limited time mode. So naturally, it would make sense for players of both titles to receive benefits. Ubisoft has confirmed the same, noting that the United Front Bundle will be free for those who play both.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Work on Apex Legends cross-progression slowed down by recent hacks

Since Apex Legends season 9 kicked off a few months ago, the free-to-play battle royale has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity. But as with any popular competitive game, more general attention has also attracted more prospective cheaters. The recent influx of nefarious players and DDoS attacks have become so disruptive in Apex that it's affecting development on a pretty big planned feature: cross-progression.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Watch Us Stream Red Dead Online's New Expansion With Leo Vader

Saddle up. Rockstar Games released its next big Red Dead Online update today, and we've called in an expert to help us explore this brave new frontier. Join the Game Informer team and former GI-video editor, current MinnMax cohort, and YouTube sensation Leo Vader as we play through Red Dead's new "Blood Money" expansion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy