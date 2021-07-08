Bakersfield Police release video of officer involved shooting that left one man dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released video of an officer involved shooting that left one man dead on June 13, 2021. BPD said that "while this investigation has moved to a point where it is practical to release this information, the matter is still under review." And the involved officers remain on modified duty pending a determination by the Chief of Police as to the appropriateness of their actions under state law and department policy.