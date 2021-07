One of my favorite golfers at the John Deere Classic last week proved victorious, as Lucas Glover won the entire tournament with an impressive seven-under-par (-7) in its final round. He experienced ups and downs throughout the four days. Still, the 41-year old American used his familiarity with previous successful outings at TPC Deere Run to overcome a rough third day and finish comfortably at the top of the leaderboards. Ryan Moore and Kevin Na, who both finished T2 at -17, couldn’t match the precision of Glover, who mastered all facets of his game to flood DFS lineups with major winning production.