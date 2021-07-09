Man in custody for attacking woman in broad daylight on Riverwalk in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man who police say attacked a woman along the Riverwalk in Pittsburgh’s North Shore in broad daylight is in custody.

Ozell Austin, 58, was apprehended Friday afternoon and brought to Pittsburgh Police headquarters around 6 p.m.

According to police, Austin tried to rape a woman on June 28 in the area of Isabella Street. The attack was captured by surveillance cameras.

The woman told police Austin approached her and tried to talk to her, according to a criminal complaint. She said that when she ignored him, he punched her in the face, held her down, choked her and tried to sexually assault her.

Police said the assault lasted close to seven minutes, ending when witnesses started screaming at Austin.

Investigators used the surveillance video to help identify Austin, taking a clip to nearby shelters. Workers at Light of Life positively identified him and said he had been there that morning.

Austin faces charges of unlawful restraint, indecent assault, simple assault and strangulation.

