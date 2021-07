Texas Advocacy Project’s (“TAP”) 10th Annual Backpacks for Hope Campaign runs June 9th–July 16th. Each year, TAP collects new backpacks and school supplies to distribute to children of survivors in domestic violence shelters across Texas. Many of these families fled violent homes with little more than the clothing on their backs. Each backpack is filled with school supplies, safety planning literature, and a discreet tag that lists TAP’s toll-free legal line (800-374-HOPE). Finally, the backpacks are shipped to family violence shelters and crisis centers across Texas in time for the school year! For a list of donation sites or to plan your own drive visit www.TexasAdvocacyProject.org/backpacks-hope.