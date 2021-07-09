Cancel
Santa Clara County, CA

Newsom Nominates 4 to Fill Vacancies on Bay Area Appellate Courts

By Cheryl Miller
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Gavin Newsom on Friday nominated four judges to the courts of appeal, marking one of his biggest waves of appellate court selections since taking office in 2019. Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Cynthia Lie was nominated associate justice for the Sixth District Court of Appeal in San Jose. Lie has served on the Santa Clara County bench since 2015 and was previously an assistant federal public defender in California’s Northern District for 11 years. If confirmed, Lie would fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Nathan Mihara.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

