NFL

Frank Clark officially charged with felony for possession of assault weapon

By Evan Mead
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark was officially charged with a felony due to possession of an assault weapon on Friday according to TMZ. For the sake of clarification, K.C. Star reporter Herbie Teope notes this charge comes from an incident from March and not the most recent arrest in June, both for the same charge. Just last month, Clark was caught in California with an Uzi in his Lambo SUV.

arrowheadaddict.com

FanSided

FanSided

