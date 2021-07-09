In-person workouts prove beneficial for Georgia Tech, prospects

Among other things, lifelong learning can help retirees find their passion projects. “Anyone who keeps learning stays young.” — Henry Ford. I played piano as a kid, but my time spent on music was eventually overtaken by sports as I got into high school. About 10 years ago, though, as my own children were learning how to play different instruments, I decided I would reengage with music. I found a professional musician named Buzz who lived a few miles away from me and enlisted his help with piano lessons. He has the patience of Job, and helped me jump back in. Over the past few years, this has become one of my very favorite core pursuits. I particularly love playing with friends and essentially having live band karaoke. Playing music as an adult has been 10 times more fun than playing music as a kid.