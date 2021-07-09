Cancel
Fire Protection Material Market for Construction: Size, Share, Demand, Growth and Forecast to 2027

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global Fire Protection Material Market for Construction is forecast to reach USD 8.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the construction sector for the use of fire protection materials, as they delay the spread of flames, toxic fumes, and smoke, and give ample amount of time to carry-on with the evacuation methods. However, due to the use of costly raw materials, the high prices of fire safety materials are steadily arising the need for exploring and adopting other products as a substitute to reduce the overall cost of the operation and hence, will be hampering the market demand.

