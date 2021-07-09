Cancel
Jacob Glick Explains How CBD Aids Exercise Performance and Recovery

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

Olympic athletes will be allowed to use performance-enhancing drugs this summer. Just not the ones you might think. The Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency have both recently removed CBD from their banned substances lists. When the Tokyo 2020 event finally begins next month, this will be the first Olympic games where CBD will legally be used. In lifting these restrictions, these organizations have also shed the stereotypes associated with cannabis and CBD.

