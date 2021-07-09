The Sound of Music w/ Parallel 45 Theatre
A vibrant, boiled-down unearthing of the 1958 classic "The Sound of Music," directed by Kit McKay. Following July 15th's performance, local pastor & ethics professor Anthony Weber will join director Kit McKay on stage in a conversation titled “The Role of Faith” -- a non-denominational discussion about McKay’s artistic approach to the themes of faith in the iconic work, along with Weber’s interest in the portrayals of faith & ethics in pop-culture.www.northernexpress.com
