The Sound of Music w/ Parallel 45 Theatre

In a unique online singing competition from San Jose Musical Theatre, “Uptown at the Apollo” presents ten exceptional Bay Area vocalists performing songs made famous at Harlem’s Apollo Theater. But there’s a twist. At the end, one of these talented singers will be declared the winner and walk away with a cool grand. Which future Bay star will it be? Antioch gospel singer Lady Kathi? Oakland stage performer Leslie Ivy-Louthaman? Or will it be the South Bay’s own Kelsey Findlay? Viewers decide, as each ticket comes with a vote for the winner. Think of it as Bay-merican Idol.