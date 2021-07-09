Letter: Uncomfortable with mass shelter

Mayor Dave Bronson’s proposed massive, temporary structure to shelter homeless people — a “navigation center,” as he calls it — at the intersection of Elmore and Tudor roads, is too close to University of Alaska Anchorage student housing. I would not want my college-age daughter to be living in student housing so close to a large group of people where sex trafficking and drug dealing have been known to get out of control. I would not feel comfortable sending my daughter to stay in housing only a few blocks away from this type of housing where I know she may be subject to a higher likelihood of sexual assault, drug dealing and the violence associated with these types of unacceptable behaviors.