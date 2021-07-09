Cancel
Letter: Budget math

By Yasmina Mickas
Anchorage Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is no secret that state budgets are hungry. They will continue to be hungry long after the government takes every penny, and there’s always a good reason to raise taxes. In 2018, the Permanent Fund dividend was $1,600. Last year, it was $1,000. This year, who knows. But taking away the PFD would be just a Band-Aid. The real issue is to control and prioritize spending. After the government takes away the PFD, which they have always tried to do, possibly ever since it was implemented, then the PFD is gone. Taxes will continue to go up. We’ll become like other states, and have a sales tax too.

