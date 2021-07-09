Letter: Vaccine fearmongering
It is inevitable that a higher percentage of people who choose as their trusted source of news the conspiracy-laden news sources that paint the COVID-19 vaccines as dangerous will die than those who choose more trustworthy sources.Sources that rely upon fearmongering and push unproven — and often wrong — conspiracy theories in order to grow and keep their audience, exaggerate and distort potential and real dangers. One of the main distortions is the trustworthiness of other sources of news.www.adn.com
