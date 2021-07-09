Letter: Vaccine fearmongering

Recently, I encountered a nurse who wore her mask below her nose, even when she took my temperature. When I told her that the mask is not effective that way, she quickly pulled it up, claiming “it’s covering my nose,” audaciously lying. When I asked her whether she was vaccinated, she said that she was not, that she was allergic to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, only ten cases of anaphylaxis out of 4,041,396 first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have occurred. How does she know that she is among the 0.00025% who are allergic to it?