Letter: Vaccine fearmongering

By Alex Koponen
Anchorage Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is inevitable that a higher percentage of people who choose as their trusted source of news the conspiracy-laden news sources that paint the COVID-19 vaccines as dangerous will die than those who choose more trustworthy sources.Sources that rely upon fearmongering and push unproven — and often wrong — conspiracy theories in order to grow and keep their audience, exaggerate and distort potential and real dangers. One of the main distortions is the trustworthiness of other sources of news.

