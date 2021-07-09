Sharing life-saving vaccine

GATES – It was billed as a COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine event, but took on more of the appearance of a community health fair. Disability Rights North Carolina joined forces with local and regional organizations on June 24 to conduct the vaccine clinic at the Gates County Health Department. Just across the road at the Easons Crossroads Ballpark, non-profit entities set-up shop to share their brand message (and free items). The ballpark also served as the registration/staging area for those receiving the vaccine at the health department. There, they were also entered into several drawings for prizes, to include gift cards and a chance to win a laptop computer.