Cybersecurity Market projected to reach $345.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 9.7%

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

According to a new market research report "Cybersecurity Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), Software (IAM, Encryption, APT, Firewall), Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the global cybersecurity market size is projected to grow from USD 217.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 345.4 Billion by 2026, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness and rising investments in cybersecurity infrastructure across global organizations operating across verticals.

