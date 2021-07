Executive search challenges for C-suite in the new normal -What’s keeping the C-suite awake at night?. When the COVID -19 (C-19) pandemic hit, we saw businesses scramble to move online overnight. As the demand for SaaS, Cyber and FinTech skyrocketed, these industries had no choice but to scale rapidly. As many businesses and employees adopted new technologies and adapted to new ways of working this dramatically altered the workplace as we know/knew it, creating different employee expectations for the new normal. Let Innovex walk you through the challenges C-suite executives are discussing or should be, in the virtual boardrooms to excel in a post-pandemic world as they face these new expectations.