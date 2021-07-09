SB I-35 ramps at W. Bridge St. close July 12

Traffic patterns for a construction project on West Bridge Street will change starting Monday. Weather permitting, the southbound I-35 ramps at West Bridge Street will be closed. The intersection of West Bridge Street and Park Drive will also remain closed. Both directions of traffic on West Bridge Street between Park Drive and the southbound I-35 ramps will remain closed and traffic will continue to be routed around the work area via. I-35, Hoffman Road and 24th Avenue.