Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mclean County, IL

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Friday 7/9/21

By Abigail Schombert
wglt.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bloomington attorney and Lincoln scholar has given a letter Abraham Lincoln wrote to a Peoria Attorney, to the Lincoln Library and Presidential Museum in Springfield. It's a window into the mind of Lincoln as a politician and person in transition. Hear a reckoning of the costs of COVID in the things you can't do: lost health and lost opportunity from the pandemic in McLean County. Gardening is good for the body, mind and soul. Sarah Davis sure thought so. The WGLT Datebook takes you on the Glorious Garden Walk at the David Davis Mansion. Hear about the delicious and the dangerous poke sallet. It's tasty but sometimes toxic.

www.wglt.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IL
Government
City
Springfield, IL
County
Mclean County, IL
Mclean County, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Wglt#The Lincoln Library#Presidential Museum#Covid#The Wglt Datebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

FDA investigating carcinogen found in recalled J&J sunscreen products

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it is investigating the root cause of a cancer-causing chemical found in some of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) recalled sunscreen products. The drugmaker on Wednesday voluntarily recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens and advised consumers...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy