Ah, now this feels familiar. You may or may not have noticed Monday, but my nemesis Jed Meshew is taking some well-deserved vacation time this week. That means a rotating cast of characters will be bringing you beautiful bunch your morning updates for the next few days, and y’all already know I couldn’t resist stepping back into action and making a quick stop at my old stomping grounds. (The Morning Report is the house that Al-Shatti built, after all. Go ask your folks if you new kiddies don’t know.)