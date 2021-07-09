Commission Discusses Raises for Employees in FY 2021-2022 Budget

DRESDEN (June 29) — During the Tuesday, June 29, Weakley County Commission meeting, members of the Finance, Ways and Means Committee recommended commissioners approve the FY 2021-2022 budget, when it convenes in regular session on Thursday, July 29. By that time, all of the revenue and expenditure information needed to close out the books for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, will be available. This data will be integrated into the FY 2021-2022 budget, which includes pay increases for county employees, building upgrades, equipment purchases – all without a tax increase.