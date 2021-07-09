Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

OYO Sunflowers

By Aaron Doudna
dakotanewsnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are talking about how to grow “Sunbelievable” Sunflowers in your yard. These smaller sunflower plants are good to grow in this area. They are very drought-tolerant and can handle the heat. You don’t need to do much upkeep on them, and can deadhead them if you want.

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunflower#S D Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

High demand for pools amid shortage of chlorine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This summer, pool sales are soaring. With many folks deciding to finally take the plunge and purchase a backyard pool. However, some pool owners are running into a problem when it comes to cleaning and disinfecting their pool. Right now, there is a nationwide...
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls non-profit helps Guatemalan community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many Guatemalans call South Dakota and surrounding states like Iowa and Minnesota home. Due to the pandemic, an essential service they use became unavailable. Now, a Sioux Falls non-profit is stepping in to help out. Once a year, a mobile Guatemalan consulate stops in...
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

‘Good Food For All’ providing fresh produce for Sioux Falls families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly 500 families will have access to fresh produce through the national ‘Good Food For All’ program. Through the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), 288,000 servings of high-quality fruits and vegetables will be provided for at least 480 families in Sioux Falls with help from local distribution partner Live Well Sioux Falls. Working with Live Well Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls School District, Falls Community Health Clinic, and more community partners, local families participating in Good Food for All will receive 50 servings of fruits and vegetables weekly for 12 weeks, providing each family member with at least two servings of produce per day. Nationally, the program will bring at least 10.3 million servings of high-quality fruits and vegetables to at least 17,250 families across 10 states in the Midwest.
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 13th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The American Junior Golf Association is at Bakker Crossing for 3 days, Chris Nilsen and Derek Miles are mentally preparing for the Olympics and baseball highlights from the Sunfish and Canaries. Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Austin, TXnewsradioklbj.com

City wants an Austin Sunflower field cut down

Hundreds of South Austin neighbors are fighting back against the City of Austin who says a beloved field of sunflowers must come down. The Austin Code Compliance Department issued a citation to the owner of a property where sunflowers are growing tall. The Austin Transportation Department reportedly said the flowers impede visibility on the right-of-way. An ordinance prohibits grass or weeds taller than 12 inches.
Sioux City, IAdakotanewsnow.com

Missouri River runoff approaching historic lows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Projected runoff into the Missouri River system continues to shrink month to month. Kevin Grode with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha tells WNAX Radio the latest forecast shows the Missouri River’s upper basin, which is the portion above Sioux City, Iowa, is 15.6 million acre-feet. Grode says this is 60% of the average.
Sioux City, IAdakotanewsnow.com

Canaries rally at Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux City Explorers jumped out to a quick start on a 1st inning grand slam off for Augie standout Parker Hanson. But he settled down and went 3 more scoreless innings and the Sioux Falls offense got going. Wyatt Ulrich started a new...
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota authorities searching for inmate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities with the South Dakota Department of Corrections are looking for an inmate who didn’t return to the Sioux Falls Community Work center as scheduled. They said Garang Majok went to his work release job in Sioux Falls Tuesday and didn’t return to the prison as scheduled. He has been placed on escape status.
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Sunfish looking to rebound against Moo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Sunfish won 8 of their first 10 games in the 2nd half of the Expedition League season. But after losing 1-0 Monday night, they were trying to reverse their fortunes before hitting the road for Hastings. It looked like a repeat...
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Downtown Sioux Falls to host Summer Crazy Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls is gearing up for another big weekend. Friday and Saturday, shoppers will be able to save big while supporting small businesses during Crazy Days. Shops are offering the lowest markdowns of the season, and for MK Threads Boutique, the weekend...
Warren County, NJjerseysbest.com

Wander through a sea of sunflowers at this scenic N.J. farm

The New Jersey Sunflower Trail at Von Thun Farms is a must-visit summer destination in the tristate area. Located in the scenic rolling hills of Warren County, the trail is open daily through Labor Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The farm has eight distinct sunflower trails, all planted at different times this spring, to ensure vibrant blooms all summer long.
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Top junior golfers in the country are in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The American Junior Golf Association has a tour similar to the PGA for kids and it’s making a stop in Sioux Falls this week at Bakker Crossing for the Great Life Junior Challenge. Last year the same event was played at Willow Run. There...
Animalsdakotanewsnow.com

Zebra mussels continue to be a problem at Gavins Point Dam

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Zebra mussels, an invasive clam that attaches itself to underwater structures, is becoming more of a problem at Gavins Point Dam on the Missouri River. Operations Manager Tom Curran tells WNAX Radio they continue to fight the sticky shells. They are using a number...

Comments / 0

Community Policy