Hiawatha, KS

Martha Elaine Onek Biesenthal

 7 days ago

Martha Elaine Onek Biesenthal, age 91, was called to her heavenly home on July 7, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Home Care and Hospice of Manhattan. Martha was born on November 8, 1929, just north of Hiawatha, Kansas. She was the first of five children born to George and Dorothy Fiegenbaum-Onek. On November 17, 1929. God adopted Martha as His own when she was baptized by the Rev. A.H. Kerstner at their home. She was confirmed in her Christian faith on April 2, 1944, at Zion Lutheran Church of Hiawatha. She once remarked how much she loved Catechism and Sunday School and how central it was to their family life. She later became a member ofSt. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Wheaton, Kansas.

jcpost.com

