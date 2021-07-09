Cancel
Avon Recall Committee and town dig heels in over election, appeal

By Ali Longwell
Vail Daily
 6 days ago
The Avon Recall Committee this week filed a response requesting that district judge deny the town of Avon’s request to suspend the court’s order to hold recall election. On Monday, June 28, the town of Avon filed its notice of appeal of District Judge Russell H. Granger’s decision, which ruled that the town had to host a recall election for Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes and Underwood. This appeal was filed after the Town Council voted 3-2 to appeal Granger’s decision.

