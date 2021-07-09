Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction City, KS

James C. Nelson

jcpost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames C. Nelson, 86, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, KS. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Abilene, KS. Fr. Jerry Rankin and Deacon Shawn Sherraden will officiate. Entombment of the cremated remains will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church in Abilene, KS. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to St. John's Episcopal Church or to the organization of the donor's choice.

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Langdon, KS
Manhattan, KS
Obituaries
City
Abilene, KS
Abilene, KS
Obituaries
City
Manhattan, KS
Junction City, KS
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Person
William Wesley
Person
Jamie Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Via Christi Hospital#Hooker#First National Bank#Gfeller Accounting Firm#Willhoite S Inc#Buick Dealerships#The University Of Wichita#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Returning to mask mandates unpopular despite LA

The rapid spread of the delta variant across the U.S. in the past month has prompted fresh questions over whether reimposing indoor mask mandates will be necessary. Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday responded to an uptick in cases by reimposing an indoor mask mandate on everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Comments / 0

Community Policy