James C. Nelson, 86, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, KS. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Abilene, KS. Fr. Jerry Rankin and Deacon Shawn Sherraden will officiate. Entombment of the cremated remains will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church in Abilene, KS. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to St. John's Episcopal Church or to the organization of the donor's choice.