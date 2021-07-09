The 25 best DS games of all time

If you’ve never played Baba Is You before and enjoy unique puzzle games, let me save you some time and just tell you to buy it right now. You will not regret it. Baba Is You has you controlling Baba (this changes in some levels) and your aim is to reach the goal. This varies with each level introducing more rules. The rules are usually interactive blocks you can move around to change up the rules and reach the conclusion which is to win. Baba Is You is all about bending rules, making more rules, experimenting, and reaching the goal. The way new rules, mechanics, and puzzles are introduced within levels is where you will see Baba Is You’s brilliance.