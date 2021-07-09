Cancel
The 25 best DS games of all time

By Darran Jones
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago
Beef up your collection or wallow in nostalgia with the best DS games to grace the Nintendo handheld. Nintendo may have described the DS as its "third pillar" when it made its original debut, but it soon proved to be a far more durable system than either the GameCube or Game Boy Advance. By the time Nintendo had moved onto the 3DS, its previous console had sold over a staggering 154 million units, making it the most successful system the company had ever released. Consider this, not only did the DS outsell both the GameCube and Game Boy Advance, its sales were higher than the NES, SNES, and N64 combined, that’s one hell of a legacy.

