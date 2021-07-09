Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Developer Bill Hutchinson Charged With Sexual Assault in California, Sued in Dallas County

By Alex Macon
dmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note, 7/9/21, 7:30 p.m.: The Dallas Morning News reports that Hutchinson has now been charged in Orange County, Calif. with one count of rape and five counts of sexual battery related to the alleged assault of two 16-year-old girls. His arrest affidavit from Highland Park included information that they had interviewed a girl who alleged similar behavior at his home in Laguna Beach. His attorney denies the allegations. More here. Original report is below.

www.dmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Beach, CA
State
California State
Highland Park, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, CA
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
California Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, TX
Dallas County, TX
Government
Highland Park, TX
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Commercial Real Estate#Civil Lawsuit#D Magazine#Sexual Assault#A E#Dunhill Partners#Virgin Hotels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden says platforms like Facebook are 'killing people' with Covid misinformation

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Friday social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic as the White House ramps up its rhetoric around false information on social media regarding the pandemic. "They're killing people -- I mean they're really, look, the only pandemic...
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy