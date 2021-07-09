Developer Bill Hutchinson Charged With Sexual Assault in California, Sued in Dallas County

Editor’s Note, 7/9/21, 7:30 p.m.: The Dallas Morning News reports that Hutchinson has now been charged in Orange County, Calif. with one count of rape and five counts of sexual battery related to the alleged assault of two 16-year-old girls. His arrest affidavit from Highland Park included information that they had interviewed a girl who alleged similar behavior at his home in Laguna Beach. His attorney denies the allegations. More here. Original report is below.