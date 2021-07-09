ALDOT holds public comment meeting on highway 34 roundabout proposal

PELL CITY — Residents got a chance to discuss a proposed roundabout in Pell City at an Alabama Department of Transportation meeting this week. The plan would see the three-way stop on Highway 34 near the Pell City Civic Center turn into a roundabout to help with traffic flow issues at the intersection. The meeting allowed residents to discuss the proposal with representatives from ALDOT. A packet given to attendees also included a form to leave comments for ALDOT to consider as it continues to develop the plans for the project.