ETGSA approves proposed groundwater extraction fee
The Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency Board made quick work of approving the agencies proposed extraction fee of $9.08 per acre foot during its meeting on Friday. A public hearing was held on the matter at Friday's meeting but no comments directly related to the fee were presented during the brief hearing. The board then approved the fee. The fee will be charged during the 2021-2022 fiscal year through June 30, 2022.www.recorderonline.com
