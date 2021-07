The Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) is a little-known, but incredibly important part of Missouri’s state budget. Last year, more than $4 billion of state revenue came through the FRA, with about $1.6 billion of that being taxes paid by Missouri hospitals, ambulances, nursing homes and other health care providers. The rest of the money came from the federal government. Our FRA program is set to expire in September, and we should have renewed it during this year’s legislative session. Unless we act quickly, Missouri’s 2022 state budget will face a huge shortfall, and thousands of low-income children, pregnant women and disabled Missourians could go without health care coverage.