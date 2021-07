News of LaDarrell McNeil's unexpected death begin to spread on social media on Thursday evening as several former teammates paid tribute to the former starting safety. "Wherever two or three gather as my followers, there I Am among them", says The Lord. Ladarrell was the realest safety I ever played with and an even better person," Former Tennessee safety Brian Randolph tweeted. "Although it hurts that you're gone, I find comfort in knowing you are with Our Father."