Torrance, CA

Torrance City Council to consider 17 candidates for open council seat

By David Rosenfeld
Daily Breeze
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Torrance City Council will consider 17 candidates at its Tuesday, July 13, meeting to fill the vacant position left by former Councilman Tim Goodrich. The council decided to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Goodrich’s term — a little more than a year — rather than hold a special election. If the council does not reach a consensus on an appointment by July 30, the city will take steps to hold a special election anyway.

www.dailybreeze.com

