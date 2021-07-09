Reed Sheppard picks up offer from Kentucky Basketball

And there it is. Reed Sheppard officially has an offer from UK. All it took was for the Kentucky coaching staff to see him with their own eyes. Sheppard, a class of 2023 combo guard rated by Rivals as a four-star recruit and the 39th best player in the nation, announced through Twitter on Friday that he has received a scholarship offer from head coach John Calipari and the University of Kentucky. The North Laurel product is balling out down in Birmingham, Alabama, where he put on a show Thursday night in the Adidas 3SSB event.