Mortgage payment suspensions see largest drop since April

By Bonnie Sinnock
nationalmortgagenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of borrowers who left coronavirus-related forbearance plans in the past week was the largest since early April, according to Black Knight’s latest report. Net active plans fell by 189,000, fulfilling expectations that a drove of borrowers could cease their payment suspensions after more than 200,000 came up for quarterly reviews at the end of June. Mortgage servicers removed 211,000 borrowers from plans during the past week and added 22,000.

