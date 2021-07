For months now, Kentucky’s economy has been heating up and we have seen a slew of positive economic development and new jobs announcements. Last week, that heat grew hotter when the state budget office reported we are ending the 2021 fiscal year in the best shape of my lifetime, with a general fund surplus of over $1.1 billion – the highest ever in the commonwealth – and a 10.9% increase in general fund receipts, to $12.8 billion.