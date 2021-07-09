Hey, Remember the Time Taskmaster Was Supposed to Get a Solo Movie Starring Moon Knight?

Sif has been a part of the Marvel universe for so long it’s not much wonder why anyone would think that she’s a big part of the Norse legends that Thor and the rest of his entourage were taken from. The truth is that Sif isn’t really mentioned that often in the old Norse legends apart from being the wife of Thor and due to the time when Loki cut off her golden locks, not black, and had to petition the dwarves to make her a golden headpiece. In the comics, the reason for her hair turning black was created from the idea that Loki didn’t pay the dwarves and as a result the hair, well, turned black. When it comes to myths and legends one either has to take what they can get or create a reason that certain things happen, and this is how it happened according to Marvel. But another big difference is that in the Norse legends, Sif was never portrayed as a warrior, while in Marvel she’s been a badass for decades now. Seriously, she was one of the strong and independent women that people have been crowing about that supposedly didn’t exist a while back.