Texas State

The Return of the State Fair of Texas Brings a Texas-sized $400 million in Economic Impact

dmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Fair of Texas is officially returning in 2021, bringing back the festivity and the economic impact it has on the community, vendors, subcontractors, and more. In 2019, the State Fair of Texas cultivated a record year reporting revenues close to $65 million with a cumulative attendance of over 2.5 million. However, in 2020 the long-standing Texas tradition was canceled.

www.dmagazine.com

