Loki: Richard E. Grant Shares Amazing Story About Costume

Loki’s Richard E. Grant reflected on his acting journey with some humor this weekend. The Classic Loki actor has been working on his craft for a long time. On Twitter, the star explained how his father approached the profession, saying he would be in “makeup and tights” for the rest of his life. Well, Grant’s appearance in Loki would do nothing to stop some of the teasing coming his way earlier in his career. Classic Loki might look a little goofy, but the fans absolutely loved his world-weary version of the character. There have even been some people wondering if his grand sacrifice at the end of Episode 5 was just a distraction from a larger plot. (Honestly, after that space debris drop, everything is on the table.) For now, we’ll just have to make do with Grant posting these lovely updates on Twitter and hopeful word that Season 2 is on the table sooner rather than later.