Megan Thee Stallion to cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

By Carlos Greer
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if Megan Thee Stallion needed more proof that she’s a savage. A source told Page Six the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper is poised to be one of the next cover girls for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue this year. “She’s the biggest star [right now], so it’s a no-brainer...

pagesix.com

Page Six

Page Six

