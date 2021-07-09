Megan Thee Stallion to cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

Zendaya didn't leave her Versace on the floor or in the past when she pulled inspiration from an old gem out of Beyoncé's closet for the 2021 BET Awards. The 24-year-old Emmy winner walked out wearing a very similar Versace purple cut-out gown with lime green straps that Bey famously wore for her first solo BET Awards performance post-Destiny's Child of her and Jay-Z's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Crazy in Love" at the 2003 awards show. The only noticeable difference? Zendaya's was ankle-length, while Bey's was cut super short.