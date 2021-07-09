Cancel
Nat Sciver's record-breaking half-century inspires England to T20 victory over India despite stunning boundary catch by Harleen Deol

By Lawrence Booth
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Nat Sciver’s record-breaking half-century inspired England to victory in the first T20 against India at Northampton.

Sciver needed only 24 balls to reach 50 – beating Tammy Beaumont’s national record by three – and put on 78 in seven overs with Amy Jones as England racked up 177 for seven.

It would have been more but for some brilliant fielding late on by India, including a superb boundary catch by Harleen Deol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WvwYe_0asWQryY00
Nat Sciver hit 55 and Amy Jones added 43 as England scored 177-7 in 20 overs on Friday

Katherine Brunt then bowled the dangerous Indian opener Shafali Verma for a second-ball duck, before Sciver added Smriti Mandhana for 29.

When rain intervened, India were 54 for three from 8.4 overs, and 18 behind on DLS.

England now lead the multi-format series by an unassailable eight points to four, with two T20s – each worth two points – to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahJJB_0asWQryY00
India's Harleen Deol produced a stunning catch to dismiss Amy Jones at Northampton

