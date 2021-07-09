Francesca Noel Joins Indie Drama ‘Pools’

New mobster drama The Birthday Cake arrives in cinemas and on Premium Digital on 16th July, and the cinemas really are the best place to catch this. I say this not because it’s an effects heavy movie that would benefit from the spectacle, nor because it needs that communal viewing experience, but because it needs to be watched as far away from distractions as possible. Told primarily over the course of one evening, The Birthday Cake follows Gio (Shiloh Fernandez), the son of a murdered mobster, and nephew to Brooklyn mob boss Angelo (Val Kilmer), as he travels across the city delivering the titular Birthday cake. During the course of the fateful evening, Gio finds his life forever changed as he begins to piece together the truth behind his father’s death.