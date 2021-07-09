Cancel
Francesca Noel Joins Indie Drama ‘Pools’

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Francesca Noel has joined the cast of the indie feature Pools. She joins Odessa A’zion, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Alvarez and Ariel Winter. Written and directed by Sam Hates, Pools follows Kennedy (A’zion), who is stuck at summer school after flunking her sophomore year of college. Amidst a heat wave, she rallies a ragtag crew for a pool-hopping adventure through the wealthy estates of Lake Forest, on the north shore of Chicago. But as the secrets spill, a wild night of fun becomes a cathartic journey of self-discovery.

deadline.com

