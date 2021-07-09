Special Weather Statement issued for Schuylkill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Schuylkill STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SCHUYLKILL COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM EDT At 641 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Nuremburg to Mcadoo to Tamaqua to New Philadelphia. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Pottsville, Tamaqua, Shenandoah, Mahanoy City, Frackville, St. Clair, Mcadoo, Port Carbon, Hometown, Tuscarora, New Philadelphia, Oneida, Grier City-Park Crest, Altamont, Englewood, Delano, Nuremburg, Sheppton, Brandonville and McKeansburg.