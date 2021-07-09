Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 341 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Montezuma, or 5 miles northeast of Camp Verde, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Mcguireville, Montezuma Well, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma, Wet Beaver Creek Campground, V Bar V Visitors Center and Clear Creek Campgrounds. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH