Severe Weather Statement issued for Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iowa; Johnson; Keokuk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KEOKUK SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSON...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN IOWA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service the Quad Cities.