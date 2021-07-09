Cancel
Iowa County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iowa; Johnson; Keokuk; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KEOKUK SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSON...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN IOWA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service the Quad Cities.

alerts.weather.gov

