Calvert County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calvert by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Calvert County in southern Maryland * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Calvert Cliffs, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Flag Harbor, Calvert Cliffs, Lusby, Saint Leonard, Drum Point, Long Beach, Calvert Beach and Dowell. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

