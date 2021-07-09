Special Weather Statement issued for Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storms pass. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Robeson SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROBESON AND CENTRAL DILLON COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 642 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Elrod to near Dillon. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with these storms. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with these storms. Locations impacted include Dillon, Fairmont, Rowland, Hamer, South Of The Border, Purvis, Little Rock, Elrod, Mcdonald, Raynham and Mcleod Medical Center.